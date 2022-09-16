Man Beheaded by Mentally-ill Man in Red Hills, St Andrew

Police have taken a mentally-ill man into custody, after he beheaded a man with a machete in Red Hills, St Andrew on Friday morning.
The dead man has been identified as Phillip Bennett, a construction worker of Walker’s Hill in Red Hills.
According to the police, Bennett was walking along the roadway at approximately 7:00 a.m. when he was attacked and chopped in the neck region by the accused.
Before being captured by police, the accused man allegedly attacked other people, including schoolchildren.