Man Before Court For Cutting Woman With Knife

Jamaica News: St. James man accused of inflicting knife wounds to a female has been given a new court date.

The defendant, Daniel Maxwell is facing a charge of unlawful wounding.

The matter came up for mention before the St. James Parish Court last week but the judge deferred the matter to June 3 due to measures presently being taken to contain COVID-19.

The date of the incident has not been revealed, neither details surrounding the incident but it is alleged that Maxwell used a ratchet knife to inflict a wound to the woman.

In a previous court sitting, a restorative justice order was made with a view to having the parties settling their issues through that forum.

By: News Reporter