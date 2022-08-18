Man Before Court for Beating Up Lover

A man accused of beating up his girlfriend was hauled before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, August 17.

Jamaria Hines appeared before presiding parish judge D. Bernard to respond to a charge of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

According to court records, on July 12 sometime before noon, the parties were at their Mount Salem home when they got into an argument.

It is alleged that Hines then proceeded to hit the complainant all over her body.

The extent of her injuries is unclear.

Attorney-at-law Michael Hemmings, who represents the defendant, informed the court that he would prefer that the matter be resolved in another way instead of using the court.

The judge then rescheduled the case for October 21, at which time it is expected that the complainant will be present to indicate whether she wants to try alternative dispute resolution.

Hines’ Bail was extended.

