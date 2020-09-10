Man Battling for Life at Hospital, after Being Shot by Police in Old Harbour Bay

A 22-year-old man is now battling for life at the Kingston Public Hospital, following a controversial incident where he was shot and seriously injured by a team of police officers in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, yesterday, September 9.

The wounded man has since been identified as Christopher Parchment, also of Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Reports which led to the shooting are sketchy, but it is said that about 3:00pm, on Wednesday, Parchment was sitting on a wall in close proximity to his home, when he was shot by the lawmen.

It is also reported that this is not the first instance where Parchment has been involved in a confrontation with the police, but residents in the community have since lashed out at the police, who they say did not have to shoot Parchment.