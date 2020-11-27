Man Battling for Life After Being Set on Fire

A St Catherine man is now battling for life, after he was set on fire in the back of a truck along Preston Road, in the vicinity of the southern perimeter wall of the Lucas Cricket Club, Rollington Town Kingston 2.

He is 68-year-old Alphanso Stone o/c “Johnny”, unemployed of Braeton in St. Catherine.

According to reports, at approximately 1:45 am on Friday, November 27, Stone was sleeping inside the cab of a Mack Box body truck along the side of the road, when he was awoken by a man who quickly threw a flammable liquid on him, lit a match and set him on fire.

Stone ran from the scene, sought refuge at the Rollington Town Police Station where he was assisted to  Kingston Public Hospital. He suffered one hundred percent burns to his body and is presently undergoing treatment. Doctors reported that stone’s injuries are life-threatening and he has a slim chance of surviving.

