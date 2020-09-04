Man Arrested For Illegal Possession Of Firearm

Police officers from the St. Andrew North Division  arrested one man for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition during a joint operation in Grants Pen, Kingston 8 on Thursday, September 03.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 2:00 p.m., lawmen were conducting a joint operation in the area, when a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and one Taurus pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a bag he had in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

