Man Arrested for having Sex with neighbour’s 7-Year-Old Girl

Man charged for molesting his seven-year-old niece & nephew
A Portland man who allegedly molested his neighbour’s 7-year-old daughter, has been arrested and charged by the police.
The accused whose identity is being withheld, has been charged for Having Sex with a Person Under the Age of 16-year-old.
Reports by the police are that last Thursday, the mother of the child had business to take care of so she called her neighbour, and asked him if he could look over her daughter until she returns.
The neighbour agreed, but upon the return of the child’s mother, she noticed that her daughter was ill and took her to a medical facility, where it was discovered that she had been sexually molested.
A report was made to the police which led to the accused man being arrested, and charged.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com