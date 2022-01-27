Man Arrested for having Sex with neighbour’s 7-Year-Old Girl

A Portland man who allegedly molested his neighbour’s 7-year-old daughter, has been arrested and charged by the police.

The accused whose identity is being withheld, has been charged for Having Sex with a Person Under the Age of 16-year-old.

Reports by the police are that last Thursday, the mother of the child had business to take care of so she called her neighbour, and asked him if he could look over her daughter until she returns.

The neighbour agreed, but upon the return of the child’s mother, she noticed that her daughter was ill and took her to a medical facility, where it was discovered that she had been sexually molested.

A report was made to the police which led to the accused man being arrested, and charged.