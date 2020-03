Jamaica News: The Jamaica Constabulary Force, St Catherine North division, has seized a Smith and Wesson revolver and 18 assorted rounds of ammunition on Hummingbird Drive, Chedwin Gardens, St Catherine on Tuesday, March 17.

The police reported that during an operation at about 6:30am a house was search and a weapon found. Six .357 rounds of ammunition and 12 9mm round were found in the roof.

A man, who occupied the premises, was arrested and is being interviewed currently.