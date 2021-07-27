Man Arrested Following Firearm Seizure in St Mary

Officers attached to the Belfield Police Station seized an illegal firearm and two rounds of ammunition during a raid in Coffee Piece, Belfield district, St. Mary. One man was arrested and charged.

Steve Camigaya, 41, of Coffee Piece, Belfield in the parish has been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

According to reports, officers searched Camigaya’s residence shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25. Under the baluster railings, a.38 revolver and two.38 rounds were discovered.

He was subsequently arrested.