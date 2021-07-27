Man Arrested Following Firearm Seizure in St Mary

Four Men Charged With Assault At Common Law, Illegal Possession Of Firearm, Unlawful Wounding &Amp; Malicious Destruction Of Property
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Officers attached  to the Belfield Police Station seized an illegal firearm and two rounds of ammunition during a raid in Coffee Piece, Belfield district, St. Mary. One man was arrested and charged.

Steve Camigaya, 41, of Coffee Piece, Belfield in the parish has been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

According to reports, officers searched Camigaya’s residence shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25. Under the baluster railings, a.38 revolver and two.38 rounds were discovered.

He was subsequently arrested.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book