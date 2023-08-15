Man Arrested and Charged with Double Murder of 8-year-old Boy and Construction Worker in Kingston

Bottom Pen Man Gunned Down outside Island Grill in Montego Bay

August 15, 2023

The Kingston police have reported that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 8-year-old boy, and a construction man , which occured at Burgher Gully in the parish on July 30.

Facing charges of Double Murder and Wounding With Intent is Kevin Smith, otherwise called ‘Tallist ‘ or ‘Gangster’. The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Joel Lemmanaus, and eight-year-old DJ Dawes.

Reports are that about 10:10pm, Lemmanaus and the child were among a group of persons in the community, when they were pounced upon by men armed with handguns.

The men opened fire hitting, Lemmanaus, the small boy and two other persons before escaping from the scene.

Following an investigation, Smith was taken into custody and charged on Monday, August 11.

His two accomplices, 21-year-old Omario Lawrence, and 19-year-old Calhime Campbell, both of Homestead Road in Vinyard Town, were discovered shot to death along Glendale Avenue in Kingston 2, a day after the incident on Monday, July 31.

