Man Arrested and Charged for Gun Attack in St Andrew

A man has been charged with Shooting with Intent, Assault at Common-Law, and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in connection with a gun attack on several persons on Regent Street on Tuesday, December 28.

Charged is 29-year-old Marlon Hill of Brysford Street, Kingston.

According to police reports, Hill and other men pulled up in a grey Nissan Latio and opened fire on several persons standing along the roadway. One man was wounded during the shooting. He was taken to the hospital and treated before being released.

Shortly after the incident, law enforcement officers stopped the vehicle Hill was driving along Nethersole Drive in the Arnett Gardens community. Hill was immediately arrested and charged. The other occupants of the vehicle escaped.

Meanwhile, the public is reminded that harbouring fugitives is a crime. Anyone with information regarding wanted persons or their whereabouts is advised to contact their local police station or Crime Stop at 311.

Hill’s court date is still being determined.