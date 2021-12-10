Man Arrested after Robbing Farm Store in St Elizabeth

Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery

The St Elizabeth police on Thursday  arrested a man suspected of robbing employees of a farm store in  Barbary Hall.

According to reports, a man entered the farm store about 3:15 p.m., and feigned to be a customer.

Further reports are that, as customers exited the store, he drew a firearm and demanded cash from the workers.

He is said to have gotten away with a cell phone worth $14,000.

The police were then summoned.

While travelling along the Ridge Pen Main Road, a police unit from the Pedro Plains Police Station reportedly observed a motorcycle with a man matching the description of the thief, along with another man.

The team trailed them and caught up with them on Williamsfield Main Road in the parish.

One of the men managed to flee, while the other was apprehended.

The motorcycle was seized.

