Man and Woman to Face Court on Gun Charges

A man and woman were arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident on Thursday, September 15.
They are 27-year-old Romario McKenzie, otherwise called ‘Dads’, a music producer and 24-year-old Alicia Allwood, otherwise called ‘Poochie’, both of Mansfield Avenue, Homestead in Spanish Town in St. Catherine.
Reports are that about 4:45 p.m., a police team was in the community when they saw a man sitting beside the roadway; the man had a red object in his hand and there was woman beside him. The man reportedly got up and went into a yard immediately upon seeing the police, followed by the woman. His actions aroused the suspicions of the police team, and he was pursued.
When accosted, the man was found attempting to hide the red object. It was retrieved and found to be a Browning 9mm pistol. A drink bottle was also found with four 9mm rounds of ammunition in cornmeal.
Allwood and McKenzie were arrested and subsequently charged after a question and answer interview.
Their court date is being finalized.