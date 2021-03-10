Man and 11-year-old Son Charged under the Larceny Act

Lesbert Thompson, 55-year-old Mason of Corn Piece in Hayes, Clarendon has been charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny on Monday, March 8.

Reports are that at about 2:40 a.m., police officers on Mobile Patrol saw Thompson in a pullover sweater and stopped to investigate as it was past curfew hours. Upon making checks, they discovered that the man and his 11-year-old son had forced open and ransacked the bar.

Thompson and his son took the police to where the items they stolen from the bar. These were: a variety of liquor and assorted drinks, a black point television and a monitor box.

The complainant identified her items valued at $115, 450.

The police will announce a court date as soon as possible.