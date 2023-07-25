Man allegedly gunned down and dismembered dad, burned remains with mom’s help

An Arizona man has been arrested for allegedly killing and butchering his father after an argument — and his mother is facing charges on suspicion of helping her son dispose of the remains and mop up the mess.
Christopher Chase, 32, from Casa Grande, has been accused of shooting dead his father, 57-year-old Thomas Chase, and burning his dismembered body in a 55-gallon metal drum.
After the slaying, the younger Chase allegedly took three people hostage before calling 911 and turning himself in to the police Monday, the Casa Grande Police Department said in a statement.
The homicide came to light just before 1:45 a.m. when local firefighters arrived at a home at 200 N. Brown Ave. for a report of a structure fire.
As the first responders pulled up, they spotted a person running away from the home.
“Firefighters yelled for the subject to stop and return, but he continued to flee the area,” cops said.
When the firefighters extinguished the flames inside a 55-gallon metal barrel on the property, they discovered “portions of a human body.”
Police were contacted and took over the investigation.
About 30 minutes later, Christopher Chase called 911 from a home on North Morrison Avenue and allegedly admitted to burning a body and fleeing from the firefighters.
Police learned that the 32-year-old suspect held a 57-old woman and two men, ages 68 and 41, at gunpoint at the North Morrison Avenue house.
“Christopher demanded keys to their vehicle before ultimately calling 911 to turn himself in,” according to the police statement.
None of the hostages was physically hurt.
Investigators have since determined that Christopher Chase and his father were involved in a fight on Saturday, which allegedly led the son to shoot and kill his father, then cut up his body.
There was no immediate word on a possible motive.
“Further investigation has determined Christopher was aided by his 56-year-old mother, Melissa Lynne Chase, in the concealment and cleanup of evidence,” cops said.
The son is facing charges of murder, concealment of a dead body, kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, and tampering with evidence.
His mother is being held in jail on suspicion of concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence for her alleged role in the attempted cover-up of the murder.
Christopher Chase remained at the Pinal County Adult Detention Center without bond, while a $500,000 bond has been set for Melissa Chase. The mother-and-son duo are both due in court on August 1.
