Man Allegedly Cons Woman out of $33,000 After Posting Phones, Laptops For Sale On Instagram Page, Makes Full Restitution

A St. James man who defrauded a woman out of $33,000 after posting advertisements for phones and laptops for sale on an Instagram page was discharged after making full restitution.

Christopher Tate appeared in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday to answer charges of conspiracy to commit larceny, false pretences, fraudulent conversion, and receiving stolen property. He was represented by attorney-at-law Charles Sinclair.

Tate paid $33,000 in full restitution in court on Wednesday, after the case was referred to restorative justice.

In light of the restorative justice agreement, no evidence was offered, and he was discharged.

The incident occurred in December 2020 after the complainant visited an Instagram page promoting phones and tablets.

The complainant, according to reports, called a number provided and ordered a tablet and a phone. She spoke with a man who gave her an NCB bank account number, into which she deposited $33,000. She was also told that knutsford Express would deliver the package to her on a specific date.

The complainant went to the Knutsford Express office on the scheduled delivery day, but no package had arrived for her.

As a result, the complainant reported the incident to the Area One Fraud Squad, and Tate was arrested and charged.