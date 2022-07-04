Man Accused of Shooting His Child’s Mother to Face Court

A man who reportedly turned a gun on the mother of his child and another man on Red Hills Road in St. Andrew in March of this year is to face the court to answer to charges stemming from the incident following his capture earlier this month.

He is 36-year-old Roger Allen, a bearer of Red Hills Boulevard in the parish. He has been charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

The charges are in relation to allegations that on Wednesday, March 23 Allen went to a house where the mother of his child resided with another man and opened gunfire at them. Both received gunshot injuries and were treated at hospital.

Allen fled the scene and was on the run until the time of his capture in Linstead, St. Catherine on Thursday, June 23. He was charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorneys.