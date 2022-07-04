Man Accused of Shooting His Child’s Mother to Face Court

A man who reportedly turned a gun on the mother of his child and another man on Red Hills Road in St. Andrew in March of this year is to face the court to answer to charges stemming from the incident following his capture earlier this month.

He is 36-year-old Roger Allen, a bearer of Red Hills Boulevard in the parish. He has been charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

 The charges are in relation to allegations that on Wednesday, March 23 Allen went to a house where  the mother of his child resided with another man and opened gunfire at them. Both received gunshot injuries and were treated at hospital.

 Allen fled the scene and was on the run until the time of his capture in Linstead, St. Catherine on Thursday, June 23. He was charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorneys.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com