Man accused of murdering his lover, beaten by mob

A Manchester man is under police guard in hospital, after he was beaten by a mob that accused him of murder.

Police reportedly rescued the man Thursday night after people who accused him beat him in the community of Grove Mount, close to Mandeville in the parish.

Reports are that early Thursday afternoon, the body of Shanalee Bailey was found with several chop wounds.

It is alleged that she was in a relationship with a man who chopped and stabbed her.

Residents went in search of the man and beat him before the police rescued him.

He is in hospital under police guard.