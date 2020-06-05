Man accused of murdering his lover, beaten by mob

Man Killed by Mob After Splashing Water on Pedestrian
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A Manchester man is under police guard in hospital, after he was beaten by a mob that accused him of murder.
Police reportedly rescued the man Thursday night after people who accused him beat him in the community of Grove Mount, close to Mandeville in the parish.
Reports are that early Thursday afternoon, the body of Shanalee Bailey was found with several chop wounds.
It is alleged that she was in a relationship with a man who chopped and stabbed her.
Residents went in search of the man and beat him before the police rescued him.
He is in hospital under police guard.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....