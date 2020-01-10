Man accused of chopping another man with machete

Jamaica News: The Police have arrested and charged a man for Wounding With Intent.
He is identified as 19-year-old suspect, Sivan Pearson, a labourer, of Duxes district in Point Hill, St. Catherine, allegedly chopped a man in the community on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
According to police reports are that at about 9PM, the complainant was walking along a dirt track when the accused man call out his name; he then turned to look and was chopped to the face with a machete from by the accused. He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and released.
Following the investigation, the police have arrested Pearson on January 5, he is booked for court at a later date.
By: Marc Lodge