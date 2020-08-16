Man Accused of Attempted Rape, Other Crimes to Face Court

The swift action of detectives assigned to the St. Andrew Central Division led

to the arrest and charge of 42-year-old Kevin Robinson of Stanton Terrace, Kingston 6 on Friday,

August 7.

Reports are that about 2:30 a.m., Robinson—armed with a machete—allegedly broke into a

woman’s house on Slipe Road, Kingston 5. He reportedly also attempted to rape the woman.

During the struggle that ensued, he allegedly used a machete to chop her several times. An alarm

was made and he was apprehended by a police patrol team that was in the area. The injured

woman was taken to hospital where she was admitted and later released.

Robinson was subsequently charged with Burglary, Assault With Intent to Rape and Wounding

with Intent.

He is booked to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Friday, August 28.