Man, 91, jumps to his death from NYC building overlooking Central Park

A 91-year-old man jumped to his death from a Manhattan building overlooking Central Park early Wednesday, authorities said.
The nonagenarian, who was not immediately identified, plunged from the 17th floor of the 35-story 200 Central Park South around 7 a.m., authorities said.
He landed on the sidewalk of the Seventh Avenue side of the building, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No criminality is suspected, police said.
The senior, believed to be a resident of the building, had apparently attempted “something similar” a couple weeks ago, cops said.
