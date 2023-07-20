Man, 73, jumps to his death from NYC building, one day after 2 other suicides

A 73-year-old man jumped to his death from a luxury Lower Manhattan building Thursday — a day after two elderly men similarly ended their lives at separate buildings farther uptown, cops and police sources said.

According to authorities and sources, the senior plunged from the roof of the 63-story 50 West St. building near Rector Street in the Financial District around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the man was found lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive, “with injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position,” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not immediately identified.

The building — which features sweeping views of Battery Park and the World Trade Center complex from the penthouse observation deck — was designed by the late German American architect Helmut Jahn, with interior design by Thomas Juul-Hansen. 

His death follows that of 91-year-old Marine veteran Harold Tekel on Wednesday after jumping from 200 Central Park South — possibly after realizing he “couldn’t save” his ailing wife, authorities and his daughter said.

Just hours earlier, another man hurtled to his death from the sixth floor of a nearby building, according to police.

The 66-year-old, whose identity was not made public, leaped from 160 West End Ave. shortly after 4:30 a.m. and died at St. Luke’s Hospital, according to police.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

 

 

SOURCE: New york post

