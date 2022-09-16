Man, 2-year-old Girl Killed in Spanish Town Arson Attack

September 16, 2022

A man and a child are now dead, after gunmen launched an attack and set fire to a house in Horizon Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine, early this morning.

The man’s girlfriend, who was also inside the residence, managed to escape.

According to reports, at approximately 4:30 this morning, men armed with guns forced their way inside the residence and shot the man, before setting the house on fire.

The police and firefighters were alerted and upon arrival, the bodies of the man and the two-year-old girl were discovered inside the house, which had been destroyed by fire.

 

 

