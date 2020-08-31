Malhoo Forte should beat Haughton — Poll

Marlene Malahoo Forte, first-term incumbent MP should easily win the St
James West Central Constituency for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), the latest
Don Anderson Poll has found.
The well-respected pollster says his survey found a clear lead for Malahoo
Forte, Attorney General, over economist and UWI lecturer, Dr. Andre Haughton.
According to the Poll, among respondents in the Constituency, 33% said they
would vote for Malahoo Forte, and 20% for Haughton. Forty-Seven percent did
not answer or said they would not vote.
The Poll, published in the Sunday Gleaner, August 30, found that Malahoo
Forte would win all three divisions, including the traditional PNP stronghold Mt
Salem, as well as Granville and Spring Garden. People who said they would
vote for Malahoo Forte said they would do so because she was a hard worker,
provided infrastructure and they were Labourites, the Poll found.
