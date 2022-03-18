Male Caught in Video Sexually Assaulting Baby, Being Sought by Police

Police seek Witness for Court

The Police High Command is reporting that they are aware of a video circulating on social media which shows a child being sexually molested by an elderly man.

The police are now appealing to persons who can assist them in their investigation to identify the child and parents, to contact the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) at 876-926-4079, Crime Stop at 311, Police Emergency 119, or the nearest police station.

The police are also asking persons to desist from participating in these sorts of activities, and also to report immediately to the police if they suspect others participating in circulating videos and photos of child pornography.

 

