Mckoys New, St Elizabeth – A resident of Warminster Dist, St Elizabeth that was reported missing was found dead on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The Nain Police confirmed that the body of Neville Pennycook, who was believed to be of an unsound mind was found in the Mudlake, on the outskirts of Mandeville.
Male Body Found In Mud Lake
