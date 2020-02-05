Male Body Found In Mud Lake

Male Body Found In Mud Lake
Mckoys New, St Elizabeth – A resident of Warminster Dist, St Elizabeth that was reported missing was found dead on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The Nain Police confirmed that the body of Neville Pennycook, who was believed to be of an unsound mind was found in the Mudlake, on the outskirts of Mandeville.

The 60 years old man was found in the mud lake, which was approximately a 15 minutes drive from his house. More details to come.

