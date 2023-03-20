Makeup Artist Shot Dead in Westmoreland

Makeup Artist Shot Dead: A woman was shot and killed in Sheffield district, Negril, Westmoreland on Sunday.
She has been identified as 23-year-old Moesha Heath, a makeup artist of May Pen in Clarendon.
According to sources, Heath recently moved to Negril to live with her lover.
According to reports from the Negril police, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Heath was exiting her vehicle when she was ambushed by three men, who approached from the back of her house. The men subsequently opened gunfire hitting her multiple times.
The police were alerted and upon their arrival, Heath was discovered on her back with gunshot wounds to her upper body.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.