Make Natural Toothpaste with only three ingredients

Make Natural Toothpaste with only three ingredients
Did you know that combining coconut oil, Sodium free baking soda, and peppermint oil can make great-tasting, all-natural toothpaste? 
 
This natural recipe can effectively freshen your breath, keep your teeth clean and looking great with no harmful side effects. The best part is the whole process takes less than 3- minutes to prepare.
 
All-Natural vs.Commercial Toothpaste
“The big pharma” companies don’t want you to know how super easy it is to take care of your oral hygiene with ingredients found at your local supermarket or pharmacy, so… Shhhhh, let this be our little secret.   
 
Is commercial Toothpaste harmful? 
 
A Google search turned up some interesting results full of controversy and conflicting claims. 
 
Have you noticed the warning labels on your toothpaste? Yes, warning labels and for good reason. 
Most store-bought toothpaste brands list the following as the basic ingredients, fluoride, propylene glycol, Triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate, and sodium hydroxide.
Propylene glycol is the main ingredient in antifreeze, Triclosan, an FDA banned product is proven to produce tumours in mice, and sodium lauryl sulfate was originally used to clean floors and is reported to cause microscopic tears in the mouth leading to canker sores. 
However, for every report claiming harmful cancer-causing ingredients, a contradicting report could be found claiming is safety and health benefits.
 
Who is telling the truth? The case is still pending.
 
A better question may be who has more to gain by deceiving the public; a multi-billion dollar industry trying to sell a product and satisfy their shareholders, or my late grandmother who always warned, “Don’t put anything on your body that you can’t eat.” Grandma did have some high standards but there is wisdom in avoiding anything that might cause risk until there is concrete evidence that it is safe. 
 
With so much to gain and not much to lose, making your own toothpaste just makes sense. It’s cheaper, tastes better, and is better for you. Why not give it a try.
 
How to make your natural toothpaste
 
Mix all ingredients well into a smooth texture and place in a jar with a lid. Store in a cool, dry place and replace after 14 days.
 
  • Add two tablespoon baking soda
  • Add two tablespoon of coconut oil
  • Add ten drops of essential oil (peppermint, cinnamon, mint, neem or cloves)
Additional Options:
  • Add Turmeric powder (for whitening)
  • Add Active Charcoal (extra cleaning)
Additional Consideration
 
1. Make sure to use organic and non-GMO products in your toothpaste. As with any recipe, the quality of the outcome will be directly related to the quality of the ingredients used. 
Cold-pressed, unrefined coconut oil is the best option and for your baking soda use an aluminium, sodium-free, potassium-free, gluten-free option.
2. The overuse of baking soda has been reported to cause damage to tooth enamel with prolonged use in some people. Be sure to use limited amounts of it in your mixture. 
 
Not all products work well for everyone so if the natural toothpaste doesn’t work for you just go back to your favourite brand no harm done. 
However, if you try the natural formula and it works and saves you money and risk of harm please tell a friend to tell a friend. 
 
Keep smiling while you still have teeth. 🙂
Written by: Maliaka Bryce 
