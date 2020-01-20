Make Natural Toothpaste with only three ingredients

A Google search turned up some interesting results full of controversy and conflicting claims.

Have you noticed the warning labels on your toothpaste? Yes, warning labels and for good reason.

Most store-bought toothpaste brands list the following as the basic ingredients, fluoride, propylene glycol, Triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate, and sodium hydroxide.

P ropylene glycol is the main ingredient in antifreeze, Triclosan, an FDA banned product is proven to produce tumours in mice, and sodium lauryl sulfate was originally used to clean floors and is reported to cause microscopic tears in the mouth leading to canker sores.

However, for every report claiming harmful cancer-causing ingredients, a contradicting report could be found claiming is safety and health benefits.

Who is telling the truth? The case is still pending.