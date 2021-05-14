Major!! Nicki Minaj drops ‘Crocodile teeth remix’ With Skilibeng

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj has confirmed that she’s featured on the remix to Skilibeng’s ‘Crocodile teeth’ hit single.

This, after the dancehall artiste teased the release via social media and later removing it, leaving fans in doubt as to whether Nicki is actually a part of the remix.

However, during her instagram live session late last night, Nicki, while announcing the release of her mixtape, ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’, confirmed the remix of the hugely popular ‘Crocodile Teeth’ song, which is also featured on her project.

The release is now available on all major streaming platforms and is currently the only song trending off the mixtape.

Nicki released the audio on YouTube along with a visualization background.

Meanwhile, Skillibeng recently joined forces with US rappers Jay Critch and Rich The Kid on the track ‘Real Boss’.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....