Major!! Nicki Minaj drops ‘Crocodile teeth remix’ With Skilibeng

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj has confirmed that she’s featured on the remix to Skilibeng’s ‘Crocodile teeth’ hit single.

This, after the dancehall artiste teased the release via social media and later removing it, leaving fans in doubt as to whether Nicki is actually a part of the remix.

However, during her instagram live session late last night, Nicki, while announcing the release of her mixtape, ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’, confirmed the remix of the hugely popular ‘Crocodile Teeth’ song, which is also featured on her project.

The release is now available on all major streaming platforms and is currently the only song trending off the mixtape.

Nicki released the audio on YouTube along with a visualization background.

Meanwhile, Skillibeng recently joined forces with US rappers Jay Critch and Rich The Kid on the track ‘Real Boss’.