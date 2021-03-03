Major investigation into ambush, killing of security guard

Police have launched a major investigation into the ambush of security guards, one of whom was killed, as they were about to deliver cash to a money payment outlet in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, this morning.

The guard shot and killed was 50-year-old Anthony Endem. Two other guards, who were also manning the vehicle that was about to deliver the money, were shot and wounded in the incident. They are employed to Guardsman security company

Police said the incident happened about 8:15 a.m. According to the police, three security officers attempted to make a cash drop off, when they were ambushed by a group of men, who opened gunfire at them. During the incident, all three security officers received gunshot wounds.

Police transported the injured men to the hospital where Endem died while being treated. The other guards were admitted.

Police said two men who are now the suspected shooters were seen about 7:45 a.m. at a stall in the area. Police said one of the suspects is believed to be of brown complexion and was sporting afro hairstyle, dressed in a red windbreaker, while the other man is believed to be of slim build and dark complexion.