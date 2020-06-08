MAJOR DRUG BUST BY NARCOTICS POLICE

The Narcotics Police continue to interrupt the movement of illicit drugs within

the country with their latest seizure of over 2,500 pounds of ganja on the Alligator Pond main

road, Manchester on Thursday, June 4.

About 2:00 p.m., the Narcotics Police and members of the Jamaica Defence Force conducted an

anti-narcotics operation and 2,566 pounds of compressed ganja was found in bushes. The drugs

have an estimated street value of approximately over JMD 10 million.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The Narcotics Police are appealing to anyone with information about this seizure to contact them

at 876-923- 5729, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

