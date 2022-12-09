Major Crimes Up in St. Elizabeth

St Elizabeth, Jamaica: Head of the St. Elizabeth Police Division, Superintendent Kenneth Chin, is reporting major increases in most serious and violent crimes in the parish.
Speaking at the Monthly Meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River on Thursday (December 8), Superintendent Chin told the council that the parish has so far recorded 38 murders, an increase of 18 when compared to the same period last year.
Additionally, he stated that there have been 34 shootings St. Elizabeth compared to 14 such incidents last year as well.
“[Also], there have been 18 rapes compared to 12 last year; 68 robberies compared to 23; 98 break-ins compared to 91, and only crime where we have a decrease in aggravated assaults where last year we had 31 and this year we have 21,” Superintendent Chin explained.
He further pointed out that there is also a decrease in police personnel in the parish, noting that “we have about 30 less police than we had last year this time and we have more crimes.”
He said although this has created a challenge, particularly going into the Christmas Holidays, the St. Elizabeth Police Division remains resolute in carrying out its policing strategies and will maintain high presence in the major townships and communities.
Superintendent Chin, however, is calling for the continued cooperation of stakeholders and public to assist in curbing crime and violence in the ‘breadbasket’ parish by bringing these criminal elements to justice.
The Division was recently in receipt of two drones to assist with crime-fighting efforts in Maggotty, Lacovia, and other areas of the parish
Alan Lewin