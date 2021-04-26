Major Cocaine Seizure along Mountain View Avenue

Soldier Caught, Cocaine Possession
The Kingston police have arrested two men, in connection with the seizure of a quantity of cocaine along Mountain View Avenue 2, on Friday, April 23

The identities of the accused men are being withheld, pending further investigations.

Reports by the police are that about 10; 00 am, lawmen carried out an anti-narcotics operation in the area, when the driver of a ProBox motor car was signalled to stop.

The driver complied, and the vehicle along with the occupants were searched, and approximately .227 kilograms of compressed cocaine was found.

The investigators say the drug has an estimated street value of $295,100.

