Majah Hype’s ex-girlfriend accuses him of years of Abuse and Lies!

The ex-girlfriend of Comedian Majah Hype went live on Instagram yesterday (Dec. 2) to share a disturbing account of what her relationship with him has been like for the past several years.

A tearful Latisha described an abusive and crazy relationship with the comedian.

She began by apologizing to her family for pretending she wasn’t in trouble when she was.

Latisha shared that moving forward, she does not want to speak about any of this again. Instead, she asked that people respect her and her story.

She also accused Majah Hype of releasing a sex tape of her which she said was recording years ago, and also for lying about being hospitalized for a heart attack recently.

Majah Hype has yet to address the situation directly but he did post a couple of Bible verses in his Instagram story.

John 8:32: “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

Then he likened himself to be crucified like Christ.

Galatians 2:20: “I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who lives but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself to me.”