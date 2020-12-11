Majah Hype drops new single about his ex Kirby

Entertainer and Comedian Majah Hype has dropped a single about his ex-girlfriend Latisha Kirby.
The comedian premiered this single during a mixing session via Instagram live. Majah says he wrote and produced the single.
The single comes a day after another set of sex tapes featuring Comedian Majah Hype’s girlfriend has surfaced online.
Three more of the X-Rated clips came after the first last week, one day after Kirby made a public statement via Instagram live that she was allegedly physically abused by the Comedian.
Majah Hype denied the claims.