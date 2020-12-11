Majah Hype drops new single about his ex Kirby

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Entertainer and Comedian Majah Hype has dropped a single about his ex-girlfriend Latisha Kirby.

The comedian premiered this single during a mixing session via Instagram live. Majah says he wrote and produced the single.

The single comes a day after another set of sex tapes featuring Comedian Majah Hype’s girlfriend has surfaced online.

Three more of the X-Rated clips came after the first last week, one day after Kirby made a public statement via Instagram live that she was allegedly physically abused by the Comedian.

Majah Hype denied the claims.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....