Majah Hype Bounces Back From Mild Heart Attack

Majah Hype is feeling much better after he was admitted to the hospital, and has cleared off the Covid-19 speculations that were being rumoured.

In an Instagram Live, the Comedian stated that what he experienced was a mild heart attack.

Hype stated that he was home in the kitchen where he started to vomit, then felt dizzy and passed out.

His children, who were at home at the time called an ambulance, who upon reaching him did an EKG which revealed that his heart rate, was unusual.

Majah Hype stated that the whole thing occurred because of stress he was going through, and he also took the opportunity to let his fans know he was grateful to be talking to them again, also urging them to live a health-conscious, stress-free life as there are people who are going through worse things.

Being back on his feet the Brooklyn based, comedic entertainer is promoting his Passion Weekend show, for December 11-13, where he will get back into his workflow.

