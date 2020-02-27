Maize Lyn Bailey: 61-year-old St Ann woman stabbed to death in her home

The deceased has been identified as Maize Lyn Bailey, also known as ‘Dons’.

It is reported that Bailey’s son went to her Glasgow, St Ann, home to check on her when he stumbled upon the horrifying scene.

He found his mother in her bedroom lying in a pool of blood with what appeared to be a wound to the head.

Subsequently, she was rushed to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Bailey reportedly lived alone.

It’s unclear as to whether she was attacked on Saturday evening or early Sunday morning. The St Ann police are investigating.