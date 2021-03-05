Main Suspect in Double Murder of Calabar Long Jump Coach, and Teenage Girl, Shot by Police

The St Catherine police have confirmed that the main suspect in the double murder of Calabar High School Long Jump coach, Nicholas ‘Soap Man’ Newville, and a 19-year-old Raheima Edwards, was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police on Thursday, March 4.

The police have not given the identity of the deceased but say an Illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, was taken from him.

The lawmen reported that a team of officers went to a section of Portmore in search of gunmen, when they came under heavy gunfire.

The fire was returned and the accused was shot during the process.

Reports are that about 5:30 am, on February 15, residents spotted a Honda Civic motor car parked in a suspicious manner at the open lot, and went to investigate.

Upon investigating, they stumbled upon the two bodies which were lying in a pool of blood beside the vehicle, and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, Edwards and Newville were seen lying beside the vehicle, where it is belived that they were murdered.

Newville is also said to be a past Calabar student who excelled in the field of Long Jump, and later moved on to take over the Long Jump team as head coach.