Maggoty High Student Almost Stabbed to Death with Pen

The administration at the Maggoty High School in St Elizabeth has moved to take action against two male students who got involved in a fight on Tuesday, one of whom was almost stabbed to death with a pen.

A photo of the incident which has been circulating on social media, shows one the student with part of a pen still stuck in his forehead.

He was rushed to a medical institution shortly after the incident, where he was treated and is now said to be in stable condition.

It is also understood that the board at the Maggoty High School is working closely with representatives from the Ministry of Education in monitoring the incident.

