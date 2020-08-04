Madrid Open 2020 Edition Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Organisers of the Madrid Open on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, announced the cancellation of the tournament’s 2020 edition that was scheduled to take the place from September 12-20 due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Spanish capital.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Masters 1000 initially scheduled to be played in May but rescheduled to September because of the pandemic shut down the sport, the tournament was seen as an important claycourt event for players to prepare for the French Open which begins on September 27.

Organisers said they had created a ‘bubble’ to minimise the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus but over the weekend they were advised by local health authorities not to stage the tournament next month.

The tournament’s fate was sealed when a directive was issued that said, “social gatherings are to be reduced to 10 people”.

Spain, one of the worst-affected countries when the pandemic first hit Europe earlier this year, has recorded nearly 315,000 confirmed cases and over 28,400 deaths so far, according to a Reuters tally.

Both the ATP and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tours released a joint statement saying the decision was taken in line with local authorities due to “health and safety concerns” and they were reassessing the calendar for the rest of the year.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to be played from August 31 – September 13.