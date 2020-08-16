Madonna Celebrates 62nd Birthday with her Kids in Jamaica

Madonna is taking some time to celebrate with her loved ones!

The pop legend, who revealed back in April that she had tested positive for coronavirus, rang in her 62nd birthday with her family and rumoured boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams in Jamaica.

Over the weekend, the mother of six shared a handful of photos from the summertime getaway, including some sweet snaps of twin daughters Estere and Stella, 7.

In true Madonna fashion, the singer went on to post a series of fierce selfies on Instagram.

Sources say the superstar is having a party for her 62nd birthday at the renowned Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay.