Madea Prequel Series in Development at Showtime

Tyler Perry is developing a drama prequel series about the early life of his iconic character Madea for Showtime Network.

Showtime has ordered multiple scripts for the projects, which is titled “Mabel.”

According to the official description of the project, long before she was the force of nature known as Madea she was a smart, fierce, irresistible, dangerous, crazy 20-something black woman named Mabel Simmons. When she moved to Atlanta in 1972 she set the city and the world, on fire.

Perry and Tim Palen are the creators and executive producers of “Mabel.”

Perry is one of the most prolific and powerful creators working in entertainment today with a long list of film and TV projects to his name, both in front of and behind the camera.

The Madea character originated onstage during his time as a playwright before he came to Hollywood. He has played the character in all nine Madea films to date, as well as in cameo appearances in the films “Meet the Browns” and “I Can Do Bad All by Myself.”