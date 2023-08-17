Mad Man Shot Dead by Police in Bethel Town, Westmoreland

A man who is believed to be of unsound mind, was fatally shot by the police, in Cornwall district, Bethel Town, Westmoreland, on Tuesday night, August 15.
He has been identified so far only as Lebert Bird, otherwise called ‘Bird’, of Cornwall Community also in Bethel Town.
Reports are that about 11:30 pm, the Bethel Town police received reports of a man said to be of unsound mind, attacking residents in his community.
The police drove to the location and on their arrival, they were allegedly attacked by Bird, who hurled stones at the policemen, causing major damages to the service vehicle.
Bird was later shot by a member of the police team after he launched another attack on the cops. He was transported to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Residents say Bird who was deported from overseas several years ago, has been suffering from a case of mental illness since then, and would mostly preach the gospel on public passenger vehicles, and in public places.