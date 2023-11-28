“Mad Man” Reportedly Killed in Grants Pen after Attacking Police Officer and Cars at the Station – Watch Aftermath

In a developing news story, a man said to be of unsound mind was fatally shot by lawenforcer(s) over the weekend after he launched a bizarre attack on several vehicles “about eight” at the Grants Pen Police Station.
According to reports, he also attacked an officer which resulted in the officer having to take actions which turned out to be fatal.
As seen in a video clip now circulating on social media, several vehicles had their glasses broken while others had tyres slashed. The footage also shows INDECOM personnel on the scene carrying out an investigation on the matter.
Check out the aftermath below:
One person watched the footage and commented, “This man was obviously if insane mind as no sane person would commit such an act. Unless he had a gun firing which was not mentioned then the police could of shot him in his foot to disarm him smh. Dealt with him like some wild untameable animal.”
Another stated, “Dem could shoot Inna him foot still and carry him go Bellevue when him get treat ….”