“Mackerel” Killed, Four Wounded, as Gunmen Invade Spanish Town Market

Four Shot to Death in Maxfield Avenue Area

One man was shot and killed, and four others injured, after armed men went on a rampage in the Spanish Town market on Tuesday (June 14) afternoon.

The deceased has so far only been identified as “Mackerel”.

The incident was confirmed by Superintendent Howard Chambers, the chief of the St Catherine North division, but no other details were available.

Three murders have been reported in the area in the last 24 hours, signaling an increase in violence across the division. Last week, a quadruple homicide was committed near Tawes Pen in the Railway Lane area.

More details to come.

 

