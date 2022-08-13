Macka Diamond Turns Heads with Big Woman Choppa

Dancehall showstopper Macka Diamond is continuing the momentum from her head-turning performance at Alkaline’s New Rules Festival last month, with the release of her new single titled Big Woman Choppa.

The track, which is inspired by her freestyle performance at the event which was held at the National Stadium car park, talks about the young dancehall artistes who want to get a piece of the big woman. Big Woman Choppa was written by Macka Diamond herself with assistance from her DJ Rynatic. The single was produced by Glow Productions and British Linkz Music.

Macka Diamond, who now calls herself the ‘Vendetta Queen’, admitted that she has always dated younger men even though they were never her first choice.

“I’m more attracted to older men but I think they are intimidated by my personality. It’s always the younger men who pursue me. Even my child’s father is seven years younger than me,” she explained.

Macka Diamond made it clear, however, that the single is just written for fun and she isn’t opposed to dating a younger male artiste.

“I’m not saying no to dating one of the young male acts in dancehall ’cause I know I can handle any of them. It would have to be one who wants to settle down ’cause I’m past the player stage,” Macka Diamond added

Macka Diamond will be returning to Jamaica in a matter of days to shoot videos for her singles Diamond In The Rough by Sponge Music and Dream Body by Trill City Global.

Stream the song on her official YouTube channel.

SmartURl: https://lnk.to/BigWomanChoppa

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4t7W3qcNRVk

