Macka Diamond to Host Charity Concert for Pregnant Mothers

Dancehall artiste Macka Diamond, is gearing up for her first charity concert this weekend.

The artiste, dedicated to the cause that connected with her months ago, is pleased to take the Pregnant Mothers in Need Foundation to another level since its launch on Mother’s day this year.

“It is definitely a cause dear to me because so many pregnant women are in need of help that could save their and their unborn child’s life. I remember being young and pregnant and so nervous and unsure, sometimes just a listening ear can help alleviate some stress,’ Macka expressed

The Online Charity Concert is set to be staged this Sunday from 3-8pm on Macka Diamond’s Instagram Page and will feature some talented acts also lending their craft to the cause.

Performers include; Queen Kamala, Don Bones, Simple Cool Voice, Maestro Don, Alaine, I-Octane, Warrior King and Macka Diamond herself.

“The purpose of this wonderful event is to raise funds so the foundation can help more expectant mothers have a safe delivery. We urge everyone to watch the concert and donate to the nobel cause,” Macka added

The Macka Diamond Pregnant Mothers in Need charity has a Go-Fund-Me page that persons can donate any amount at any time. Macka Diamond is also working diligently on her Diamond In The Rough EP that she will be releasing in 2021.