Macka Diamond get key to the city of Cincinnati

Dancehall deejay Macka Diamond has received the key to the city of Cincinnati, in the U.S. state of Ohio. 

 March 12 was also declared Macka Diamond Day in the state. 

 Macka first shared the news with her over 151 thousand followers on Instagram with a video post of herself holding a framed certificate while expressing gratitude. 

 Receiving the Key To The City is a symbolic representation of respect. It is a gesture showing thanks and honour to a person who is serving the community. 

 Meanwhile, the ‘Money Oh’ artiste recently started her clothing line, ‘Si Mee Mackadoucious.’ The collection includes swimwear, cover-ups, and winter wear. 

