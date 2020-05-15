Macka Diamond Drops Scintillating Video For New Single, ‘Hygiene Police’

Fresh from the exciting thrills of her single, Cucumber, earlier this year, Jamaican dancehall songstress Macka Diamond has returned with a scintillating set of visuals, this time for her latest single Hygiene Police, officially released on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Watch the visuals below.

Produced by BlueSky Promotions, Macka Diamond uses her music as a platform to encourage fans to practice personal hygiene methods to contain the spread of Covid-19. Through playful visuals which blends with the Jamaican government’s strategy to flatten the pandemic curve, Macka applauds herself for the clever, out of the box lyrics.

Speaking with DancehallMag, the Dye Dye hitmaker told us that the song was borne in an effort to inspire her fans to take precautionary health measures against infectious diseases like covid-19.

“The inspiration came during COVID since we have to make sure our hands are clean, let me do a song about clean and fresh,” she said.

Enthralled about the aesthetics of the video, she notes that the song steps outside of her usual persona which makes it unique and special. “I feel great about the song, especially the video. I’m so proud of myself, this song is different and not regular,” she told DancehallMag.

For her newest single release, Macka says she wants her fans to find comfort in the song and that it will become a major hit in the music ecosystem. “I would love fans to have fun with the song and run with the title Hygiene Police,” she said.

Fans have since then flooded her with comments on her Instagram account, sending an inundated wave of love and admiration for the single.

“Prosper girl prosper guan do u thing. Always a push,” a fan shared. “No lie looking great in the music video,” another fan added.

“Wait a soh yuh a move Mack’s!!! no sah dis nice!!,” another fan commented.

Macka Diamonds hypnotizing videos unassumingly offers a bold and refreshing touch to the music and entertainment landscape leaving everyone on the tip of their toes wondering what she will hit us with next.

Watch Hygiene Police below.

Source: Dancehallmag