Macka Diamond Defends Her Shape after D’Angel Accused Her of Cosmetic Surgery

Dancehall artiste Macka Diamond, has come out in defence of her natural body after being accused of undergoing cosmetic surgery by fellow dancehall female D’Angel.

The accusation was made after both women were invited to play in a celebrity football game in Atlanta late last month.

The outspoken artiste, however, wants to make it clear she has not done any work even though she is not opposed to doing something.

“The video came out a few days ago with Angel accusing me of doing my butt and shape. But this is my natural shape and bottom. Even my mother at 70 still sexy same way,” Macka Diamond said.

After the video was posted on social media, other persons started questioning whether Macka Diamond had something done as well.

“I’m flattered that people think I did surgery because when I see someone that looks good I usually wonder the same thing too. I’ve wanted to do my breasts for years but worry about getting older with obviously younger boobs so I haven’t done it,” the entertainer explained.

The artiste, 51, also has no issue with anyone who has done surgery and believes D’Angel, 44, is just jealous that she will never naturally look as good.

“Do whatever you want cause it’s your body, but don’t be jealous of anyone who looks good with their natural body, Don’t be jealous and bad mind like D’Angel,” the artiste concluded.

Macka Diamond has also recorded a single in response to the surgery accusations called “Dream Body.” The track will be released on the new London Glow Caribbean Fusion riddim produced by Trill City Global.

The “Dye Dye” hitmaker is also preparing for her upcoming performance at New Rules at the National Stadium on July 2, this will be her first Kingston performance since the start of the Covid pandemic.